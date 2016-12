CLICK ON THE PICTURE TO SEE THE VIDEO.

A veteran of campaigns against the poll tax and school closures, Kevin McVey has pledged to forsake the £64,000 MP's salary if elected.Mr McVey said he would live on the "average skilled worker's wage".He was once active in Labour's youth wing, but was expelled from the party in 1989.He has been a civil service trade union representative for 20 years, and was brought up in the constituency, in Ruchazie.